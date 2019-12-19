J.K. Rowling Defends Tax Expert Fired Over Transphobic Tweets

On Dec.

19, Rowling took to Twitter to defend Maya Forstater, a U.K. tax expert that was fired over a series of Transphobic tweets.

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?

#IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill, J.K.

Rowling, via Twitter.

According to the 'Independent,' Forstater tweeted that men cannot change their biological sex and was fired for "absolutist" opinions.

The Central London Employment Tribunal agreed, upholding the firing.

.

Judge James Tayler ruled that Forstater's comments were, "incompatible with human dignity and fundamental rights of others.".

If a person has transitioned from male to female and has a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC), that person is legally a woman.

That is not something Ms. Forstater is entitled to ignore, Judge James Tayler, via 'The Independent'