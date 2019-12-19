Pelosi Says House May Withhold Impeachment Articles From the Senate

The Speaker of the House of Representatives made the comments shortly after the House approved the articles impeaching President Donald Trump.

We cannot name managers until we see what the process is on the Senate side.

So far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us.

So hopefully it will be fair.

And when we see what that is, we’ll send our managers, Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House, via 'The Washington Post'.

By "managers," Pelosi was referring to the House "managers" that formally refer the case for the removal of the president from office to the Senate.

The idea to withhold the articles of impeachment from the Senate has become increasingly popular among Democrats in recent days.

In the Republican-controlled Senate, the impeachment trial will likely acquit the president of the two charges approved by the Democrat-controlled House.

Delaying the handover of the impeachment articles to the Senate could force the body to agree to trial conditions that are more favorable to Democrats.

An indefinite delay would mean that though President Trump is not removed from office, he is also not acquitted of the charges against him.

Such an action is unprecedented in U.S. history.

Donald Trump is the third president to have been impeached by the House