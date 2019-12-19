Pelosi Says House May Withhold Impeachment Articles From the Senate
We cannot name managers until we see what the process is on the Senate side.
So far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us.
So hopefully it will be fair.
And when we see what that is, we’ll send our managers, Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House,
via 'The Washington Post'.
By "managers," Pelosi was referring
to the House "managers" that formally
refer the case for the removal of the
president from office to the Senate.
The idea to withhold the
articles of impeachment from
the Senate has become increasingly
popular among Democrats in recent days.
In the Republican-controlled Senate,
the impeachment trial will likely acquit
the president of the two charges approved
by the Democrat-controlled House.
Delaying the handover of the impeachment
articles to the Senate could force the body
to agree to trial conditions that are
more favorable to Democrats.
An indefinite delay would mean that
though President Trump is not removed
from office, he is also not acquitted
of the charges against him.
Such an action is
unprecedented in U.S. history.
Donald Trump is the third president
to have been impeached by the House