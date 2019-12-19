Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jack Black Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 39:42s - Published < > Embed
Jack Black Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

Jack Black Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

Jack Black breaks down his most iconic roles, including his characters in 'School of Rock,' 'Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny,' 'Nacho Libre,' 'Tropic Thunder,' 'The Holiday,' 'King Kong,' 'Orange County,' 'Shallow Hal,' 'High Fidelity,' 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Jumanji: The Next Level.'

Jumanji: The Next Level opens in theaters December 13.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_ph1bs_

phibs 🆘 Jack Black Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters | GQ https://t.co/opsDOyE7kb via @YouTube 6 hours ago

kingkhristen

chocolate starfish Jack Black Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters | GQ https://t.co/QphuSKv10M 10 hours ago

deadp0et

Saul Relative He got me when he talked about school of rock:') Jack Black Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters | GQ… https://t.co/a58suZeZyg 1 day ago

KyloMike

Michael WAHdren Jack Black Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters | GQ https://t.co/K5a2XgPvEv via @YouTube 1 day ago

alanacheng

Alana Cheng Jack Black Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters | GQ https://t.co/ECfSeLprga via @YouTube 1 day ago

BitchImCaiIIou

Sean Jack Black Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters | GQ https://t.co/EZmoI7zq9d via @YouTube 1 day ago

WilfredBLS

Wilfred Li Jack Black Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters | GQ https://t.co/4JjNyi0cRs via @YouTube 1 day ago

mwilton13

Mike Wilton Jack Black Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters | GQ https://t.co/xMFRVeJllR via @YouTube 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.