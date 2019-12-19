In stock.

This is one of columbus's happiest traditions.

Members of the columbus air force base honor guard hand delivered baskets of fruit to some local residents.

The " happy christmas fund" is a holiday tradition.

Named for its founder, happy irby was an employee at the columbus club on the base.

He saved his tip money year after year and bought gifts for older people and needy families.

Now, volunteers and local donors continue to give.

We do it for the elderly people to make them happy.

When we first started, they would be so happy, they would shout with joy to receive a christmas basket of fruit.

They love it so since 1958 thats when i started with them and we've been doing it ever since.

Recipients of the fruit baskets are chosen by the department of