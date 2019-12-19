Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Happy Irby

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Happy Irby

Happy Irby

Members of the Columbus air force base honor guard hand delivered baskets of fruit to some local residents.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Happy Irby

In stock.

This is one of columbus's happiest traditions.

Members of the columbus air force base honor guard hand delivered baskets of fruit to some local residents.

The " happy christmas fund" is a holiday tradition.

Named for its founder, happy irby was an employee at the columbus club on the base.

He saved his tip money year after year and bought gifts for older people and needy families.

Now, volunteers and local donors continue to give.

We do it for the elderly people to make them happy.

When we first started, they would be so happy, they would shout with joy to receive a christmas basket of fruit.

They love it so since 1958 thats when i started with them and we've been doing it ever since.

Recipients of the fruit baskets are chosen by the department of




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.