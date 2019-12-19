GM Issues Recalls of Nearly 1 Million Vehicles

General Motors (GM) issued the double recalls on Thursday.

More than half a million 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Cadillac CT6 are being recalled because of a possible software bug.

The glitch could lead to a disabling of notifications and vehicle brake systems. More than 400,000 2019-2020 GMC Sierra 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trucks are also involved in a separate recall.

This recall is due to faulty battery positive cable rings that could lead to either stalling or a fire risk.

In both cases, owners should take their vehicles into dealers to have the issues fixed or parts replaced.

More than 800,000 of the recalled vehicles are in the U.S