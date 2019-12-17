Global  

Schumer: McConnell 'plotting most rushed, least thorough' trial

Schumer: McConnell 'plotting most rushed, least thorough' trial

Schumer: McConnell 'plotting most rushed, least thorough' trial

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday and urged him to allow witnesses to testify at the impeachment trial next month.
