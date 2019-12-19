Global  

Japanese companies exhibit robots to help care for a rapidly aging society

Japanese companies exhibit robots to help care for a rapidly aging society

Japanese companies exhibit robots to help care for a rapidly aging society

Toyota&apos;s latest humanoid robot &quot;T-HR3&quot; is like an avatar that can be controlled remotely by a human operator.

The goggle on the operator allows them to envision what the robot is seeing, while they feel what the robot touches through the sensory feedback gloves they wear.
