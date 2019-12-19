Christopher Nolan's Tenet - Official Trailer
Check out the official trailer for Christopher Nolan's Tenet starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh!
Release Date: July 17, 2020
Tenet is an action thriller movie written and directed by Christopher Nolan and produced by Nolan and Emma Thomas.
