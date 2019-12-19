Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Christopher Nolan's Tenet - Official Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Christopher Nolan's Tenet - Official Trailer

Christopher Nolan's Tenet - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Christopher Nolan's Tenet starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh!

Release Date: July 17, 2020 Tenet is an action thriller movie written and directed by Christopher Nolan and produced by Nolan and Emma Thomas.

It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gouthamarjunan

Goutham RT @RottenTomatoes: The official poster for Christopher Nolan's #TENET https://t.co/xI9SKDalca 1 minute ago

coldfusionMBE

Thanks Stan God damn. After the clusterfuck that was Interstellar, I wasn’t expecting anything interesting. But this Christophe… https://t.co/PeX1mm0ssQ 6 minutes ago

LLPVseven

Joe 🌹 RT @GeekOutpostHQ: Christopher Nolan's 'TENET' Film Gets First Official Trailer | https://t.co/HTv6bG56lc || https://t.co/SuRMIyZv3b 11 minutes ago

Arun_official_

Arun RT @TENETFilm: A film by Christopher Nolan. #TENET – in theaters July 17. See the trailer in theaters for #MaximumEffect. https://t.co/U6nK… 14 minutes ago

hypercasey

Casey Lau 🦸🏻‍♂️ I cannot express how excited I am for the next Christopher Nolan film TENET — here is the official trailer — it loo… https://t.co/1Nd3ByIZGt 17 minutes ago

Houston_TX_9

Ryan RT @DRMovieNews1: The Mind-Warping OFFICIAL POSTER for Christopher Nolan’s ‘TENET’... https://t.co/xmH2dv01ap 23 minutes ago

MrSlay3rr

Billy Hargrove * RT @IGN: "Welcome to the afterlife." Check out the first trailer for Christopher Nolan's upcoming time thriller, Tenet. https://t.co/m3Lb… 28 minutes ago

wwaordie662

Zach Patrick (ZP) Christopher Nolan's Tenet - Official Trailer (2020) John David Washingto... https://t.co/u40ae060ig via @YouTube 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.