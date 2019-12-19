Christopher Nolan's Tenet - Official Trailer

Goutham RT @RottenTomatoes: The official poster for Christopher Nolan's #TENET https://t.co/xI9SKDalca 1 minute ago

Thanks Stan God damn. After the clusterfuck that was Interstellar, I wasn’t expecting anything interesting. But this Christophe… https://t.co/PeX1mm0ssQ 6 minutes ago

Joe 🌹 RT @GeekOutpostHQ: Christopher Nolan's 'TENET' Film Gets First Official Trailer | https://t.co/HTv6bG56lc || https://t.co/SuRMIyZv3b 11 minutes ago

Arun RT @TENETFilm: A film by Christopher Nolan. #TENET – in theaters July 17. See the trailer in theaters for #MaximumEffect. https://t.co/U6nK… 14 minutes ago

Casey Lau 🦸🏻‍♂️ I cannot express how excited I am for the next Christopher Nolan film TENET — here is the official trailer — it loo… https://t.co/1Nd3ByIZGt 17 minutes ago

Ryan RT @DRMovieNews1: The Mind-Warping OFFICIAL POSTER for Christopher Nolan’s ‘TENET’... https://t.co/xmH2dv01ap 23 minutes ago

Billy Hargrove * RT @IGN: "Welcome to the afterlife." Check out the first trailer for Christopher Nolan's upcoming time thriller, Tenet. https://t.co/m3Lb… 28 minutes ago