Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Judi Dench, Laurie Davidson, Jason Derulo Talk ‘Cats’

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Judi Dench, Laurie Davidson, Jason Derulo Talk ‘Cats’

Judi Dench, Laurie Davidson, Jason Derulo Talk ‘Cats’

While chatting with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante in London, “Cats” co-stars Judi Dench, Laurie Davidson, and Jason Derulo reveal the best part about the movie was partaking in “Cat School” before they officially started filming.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OrcaPegasus

Annabeth chase 1-25: CATS starring James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Francesa Haywor… https://t.co/he3F8yTZ5o 1 hour ago

BlackGirlGeeks

Black Girl Geeks Cats Interview | Judi Dench and Laurie Davidson https://t.co/htgJcgG3WG 2 hours ago

dominicpowell94

Dominic Powell Special shout outs to JHud, Francesca Hayward, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen and Laurie Davidson who completely captured… https://t.co/u9v7zLZ7sE 13 hours ago

BlackGirlNerds

Black Girl Nerds Cats Interview | Judi Dench and Laurie Davidson https://t.co/TML7QCkF7w 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Best Movies Starring Cats [Video]Best Movies Starring Cats

The stars of “Cats”, including Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson, Robbie Fairchild, and Jennifer Hudson reveal their favourite feline films and cat stars, from “Felix the Cat” to “The Aristocats”.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:51Published

Jason Derulo: 'Cats' Movie Edited His Manhood [Video]Jason Derulo: 'Cats' Movie Edited His Manhood

Singer and actor Jason Derulo said that his penis was digitally removed from his tights in the final cut of the upcoming "Cats" film. Derulo told Andy Cohen on Cohen's Sirius XM show Radio Andy that he..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.