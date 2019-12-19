Murphy To Approve Licences For Undocumented Immigrants 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:43s - Published Murphy To Approve Licences For Undocumented Immigrants New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to sign a law today, granting hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants access to drivers’ licenses. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details. 0

