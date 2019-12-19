The 'Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy' Cast Are Super Excited For Fans To Finish The Second Season

- Congratulations on the second season of the series.

- Thank you.

- It was incredible.

- Thank you.

- I told you guys already, but I binged it.

It was great.

- Thank you.

- How are you feeling?

This is the second season.

You guys are into the swing of it.

The storyline is developing.

How's the experience been for you guys?

CRAIG ROSS: It's been great for me.

I mean, it's wonderful to just see your stuff out there, and people relate to it and have a good time with it.

And I just think it's a dream come true.

CARYN WARD ROSS: Absolutely.

It's exciting.

We have an amazing cast.

Our writers and UMC has been wonderful.

And it's just a whole family of "Monogamy" people who are dissecting relationships.

And it's really exciting.

JILL MARIE JONES: Yeah, no, it's been great for me, too.

It's lovely to see in your DMs, you know, all the love, you know?

Not normal DMs, but, like, love.

It's been great.

And also, too-- I personally like to watch it with my friends that are couples.

And so, we watch it, and I'm kind of low-key like this on certain scenes because I know it provokes conversation.

CARYN WARD ROSS: Absolutely.

JILL MARIE JONES: And it's so great to hear their perspective on-- it opens up, like, kind of that door to, hmm, could I do that?

Would I do that?

- What would I do in that situation.

JILL MARIE JONES: What would I do in that situation.

Yeah, so it's been great.

