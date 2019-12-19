Facebook Shares Plan to Ban False Claims about 2020 U.S. Census on its Site 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:57s - Published Facebook Shares Plan to Ban False Claims about 2020 U.S. Census on its Site Facebook says it will take action against misinformation spread on its platform about the 2020 U.S. Census. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this