Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ruth Wilson quit Affair over 'toxic' set?

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Ruth Wilson quit Affair over 'toxic' set?

Ruth Wilson quit Affair over 'toxic' set?

Ruth Wilson quit The Affair over 'toxic' set?

The actress claimed in August 2018 she was "not really allowed to talk about" her decisions for departing the drama series and it's now been claimed one of Ruth's biggest issues was being asked to take her clothes off on camera even at times when it didn't seem necessary for the story.

A source told the Hollywood Reporter they had heard Ruth asking why she needed to show more than a male.

She allegedly asked: The source added:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MyCityNewsca

MyCityNews.ca Ruth Wilson reportedly quit ‘The Affair’ over nudity, sex scenes https://t.co/LwMi9nVEvO https://t.co/ZBsPrLJbkZ 58 minutes ago

DebbieGBUK

🇬🇧🌹Debbie🌹🇬🇧 RT @Independent: Ruth Wilson quit The Affair after being ‘pressured to perform gratuitous nude scenes’ https://t.co/oVuVWdexLy 1 hour ago

Independent

The Independent Ruth Wilson quit The Affair after being ‘pressured to perform gratuitous nude scenes’ https://t.co/oVuVWdexLy 1 hour ago

meroecandy

Meroë Candy RT @anitathetweeter: This is quite a read for fans of The Affair (like me). Also if Joshua Jackson quit in solidarity with her then that is… 1 hour ago

AfricaTimesofN1

Africa Times of News Ruth Wilson ‘quit role in The Affair because she felt coerced into nudity and sex scenes’ https://t.co/sSblBQOi52 1 hour ago

newsrantz

NewsRantz.Com - Information At Your Finger Tips Ruth Wilson ‘quit role in The Affair because she felt coerced into nudity and sex scenes’ https://t.co/Fq2uzLckr2 https://t.co/YgYGbr6ARS 1 hour ago

kwylin

K. Wylin “Ruth Wilson quit The Affair because of nudity demands and a ‘hostile’ work environment” – National Post - When wil… https://t.co/7M4a7w7c5U 2 hours ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Ruth Wilson 'quit role in The Affair because she felt coerced into nudity and***scenes' https://t.co/tAkP9O5YvI https://t.co/ghOeqMxwwi 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.