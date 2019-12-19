Ruth Wilson quit Affair over 'toxic' set?

Ruth Wilson quit The Affair over 'toxic' set?

The actress claimed in August 2018 she was "not really allowed to talk about" her decisions for departing the drama series and it's now been claimed one of Ruth's biggest issues was being asked to take her clothes off on camera even at times when it didn't seem necessary for the story.

A source told the Hollywood Reporter they had heard Ruth asking why she needed to show more than a male.

She allegedly asked: The source added: