Karen Gillan Thought Remaking Jumanji Was A Mistake

The 32-year-old actress plays Ruby Roundhouse in the franchise - which began with the 1995 film starring Robin Williams. Karen was concerned about the new films being remade, as the original was one of her childhood favourites.

However, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star changed her mind after reading the script.

Karen also revealed that 'Jumanji: The Next Level' has "raised the action bar" from its predecessor, 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'.