Anonymous Art Patron Offers $1.4 Million Reward for Return of Stolen Jewels from Dresden Museum

After the November theft of Dresden's Green Vault 18th century jewellery, an anonymous art patron has offered up over 1.4 million dollars for its return.

Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
