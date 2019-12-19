Anonymous Art Patron Offers $1.4 Million Reward for Return of Stolen Jewels from Dresden Museum 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:40s - Published Anonymous Art Patron Offers $1.4 Million Reward for Return of Stolen Jewels from Dresden Museum After the November theft of Dresden's Green Vault 18th century jewellery, an anonymous art patron has offered up over 1.4 million dollars for its return. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Art Hostage American Philanthropists needed to offer private reward for Gardner Art, Including Gardner Art Reward Price List. A… https://t.co/PZN7A9ybxm 56 minutes ago Art Hostage After making a near fatal tiny reward, Dresden Heist has a Private donor with a tempting offer, for lower members/r… https://t.co/dTcYPLXZpH 1 hour ago