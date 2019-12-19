R Kelly pleads not guilty to bribery

R Kelly pleads not guilty to bribery He was hit by the new claims earlier this month, which alleged he had bribed an unnamed government official in 1994 so he could obtain a fake ID for singer Aaliyah, who was 15 at the time, so they could get married.

However, when Kelly appeared via a video link from a Chicago courtroom on Wednesday, he denied the allegation.

And Douglas Anton, an attorney who represented the singer in court, argued Kelly would not know how to get a fake ID, even if given $1 million and a month to complete the task.