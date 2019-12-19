Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Top Republican blasts 'unfair' impeachment of Trump

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Top Republican blasts 'unfair' impeachment of Trump

Top Republican blasts 'unfair' impeachment of Trump

A senior Senate Republican has denounced the “unfair” impeachment of Donald Trump and reassured the president and his supporters that “moments like this are why the United States Senate exists”.

Mitch McConnell described Mr Trump’s impeachment as “the most rushed, least thorough and most unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history”.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

McConnell blasts House impeachment, pledges Senate stability

The top Senate Republican on Thursday denounced the "most unfair" House impeachment of President...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Top Republican Mitch McConnell slams 'partisan rage' of Democratic-led impeachment

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell denounced the "unfair" House impeachment of U.S....
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Heliosat

Joe Burris RT @mrjjd: McConnell blasts House impeachment, pledges Senate action The top Senate Republican on Thursday denounced the 'unfair' House imp… 3 days ago

ABC7Amarillo

ABC 7 Amarillo The top Senate Republican on Thursday denounced the "unfair" House impeachment of President Donald Trump and reassu… https://t.co/U03fQlMYyh 3 days ago

JennySa10054023

Jenny Sanders RT @leftcoastlefty5: Cry me a river, turtleman. Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell is denouncing the “unfair” House impeachment of Pres… 3 days ago

gn4rest

Glenn Forrest Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell is denouncing the “unfair” House impeachment of President Donald Trump and re… https://t.co/SWBf6GRZU7 4 days ago

itsYourGrace

Grace Vasquez RT @fox35orlando: The top Senate Republican is denouncing the "unfair" House impeachment of President Donald Trump and reassuring Trump and… 4 days ago

HelpforBear

C. R. RT @MyStateline: The top Senate Republican on Thursday denounced the “most unfair” House impeachment of President Donald Trump and reassure… 4 days ago

jmhamiltonblog

J.M. Hamilton RT @HuffPostPol: The top Senate Republican is denouncing the “unfair” House impeachment of President Donald Trump and reassuring Trump and… 4 days ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Top Republican blasts 'unfair' impeachment of Trump: https://t.co/XD4KY1Pcv4 #DonaldTrump 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Blasts 'Crazy Nancy' Pelosi in Twitter Tirade [Video]Trump Blasts 'Crazy Nancy' Pelosi in Twitter Tirade

President Trump is away from Washington for the holidays but his Twitter account clearly reveals he has impeachment on his mind. (12-26-19)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:54Published

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment [Video]Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she's uncomfortable with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell has said he will work closely with the White House on President Donald Trump’s..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.