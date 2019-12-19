Chicago White Sox Step In To Help Cover Funeral Costs For 112-Year-Old Fan, C.P. Crawford 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:43s - Published Chicago White Sox Step In To Help Cover Funeral Costs For 112-Year-Old Fan, C.P. Crawford The Chicago White Sox stepped up to the plate to bid farewell to a fan who loved the team his whole life--all 112 years of it.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this