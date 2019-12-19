General Motors Announces Worldwide Recall of Over 900,000 Vehicles 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:47s - Published General Motors Announces Worldwide Recall of Over 900,000 Vehicles General Motors is issuing a worldwide recall of over 900,000 new vehicles to deal with fire and brake software risks. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

