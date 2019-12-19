'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Expected to Debut With $175 Million

The latest 'Star Wars' film is estimated to make anywhere from $175 million to $200 million in its opening weekend.

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' debuted to a then-record $248 million in 2015.

And 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' made $220 million in its opening weekend in 2017.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' will be the ninth and final film in the Skywalker saga that began in 1977.

Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver will return to lead a cast that also includes Billy Dee Williams and the late Carrie Fisher.

J.J.

Abrams will return as director after also directing 2015's 'The Force Awakens.'.

Poor reviews may ultimately affect the total box office numbers of 'The Rise of Skywalker.'.

The film is currently eighth out of the nine Skywalker saga films on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 58%