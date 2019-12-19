'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Expected to Debut With $175 Million
The latest 'Star Wars' film is estimated
to make anywhere from $175 million to
$200 million in its opening weekend.
'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' debuted
to a then-record $248 million in 2015.
And 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' made $220 million
in its opening weekend in 2017.
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' will be the
ninth and final film in the Skywalker saga
that began in 1977.
Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver will
return to lead a cast that also includes
Billy Dee Williams and the late Carrie Fisher.
J.J.
Abrams will return as director after
also directing 2015's 'The Force Awakens.'.
Poor reviews may ultimately affect the total box office numbers of 'The Rise of Skywalker.'.
The film is currently eighth out of the nine
Skywalker saga films on Rotten Tomatoes
with a score of 58%