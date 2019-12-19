Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

6 Last Minute Christmas Gift Ideas

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
6 Last Minute Christmas Gift Ideas

6 Last Minute Christmas Gift Ideas

6 Last Minute Christmas Gift Ideas With so many people to buy gifts for the holiday season can get overwhelming.

Here are some recommendations for gifts for people of all ages.

A bifold wallet with RFID technology to protect his credit and debit cards.

A leather briefcase with room for a laptop, tablet and other electronics.

A nice red wine that the two of you can enjoy on Christmas or New Year's Eve.

A woven scarf is both stylish and warm.

Trendy over-the-ear headphones with noise canceling capabilities.

Cash may seem like a cop-out, but most teenagers will sincerely thank you!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.