6 Last Minute Christmas Gift Ideas With so many people to buy gifts for the holiday season can get overwhelming.

Here are some recommendations for gifts for people of all ages.

A bifold wallet with RFID technology to protect his credit and debit cards.

A leather briefcase with room for a laptop, tablet and other electronics.

A nice red wine that the two of you can enjoy on Christmas or New Year's Eve.

A woven scarf is both stylish and warm.

Trendy over-the-ear headphones with noise canceling capabilities.

Cash may seem like a cop-out, but most teenagers will sincerely thank you!