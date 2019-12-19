Global  

WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day Dec 19

WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day Dec 19

WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day Dec 19

It's Thursday, December 19.

Here are the stories we're keeping our eye on: The House impeached President Trump yesterday, a snow squall in Pennsylvania caused a deadly pileup, and a new toilet you won't want to sit on.
