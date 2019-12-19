Facebook to Acquire PlayGiga

Tejas RD Facebook will acquire more cloud gaming plays over time to drive engagement on its properties and capture maximum s… https://t.co/IsyTuRP58x 4 hours ago

100&101 Emprendimiento RT @dealflowes: Dealflow #195: Facebook could acquire PlayGiga. Glovo buys Instamaki. How Barcelona and Bilbao want to attract startups. h… 4 days ago

NOS Day RT @Joifer: Dealflow #195: Facebook could acquire PlayGiga. Glovo buys Instamaki. How Barcelona and Bilbao want to attract startups | @deal… 4 days ago

Jose Iglesias Dealflow #195: Facebook could acquire PlayGiga. Glovo buys Instamaki. How Barcelona and Bilbao want to attract star… https://t.co/F8mwAwJVrN 4 days ago