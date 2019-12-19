Global  

Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock to Appear in Facebook Super Bowl Ad

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
It is the first time Facebook will air a commercial during the championship game.

It was fantastic working with @chrisrock.

We got along great.

Admire his wit… @Facebook did a great job producing, and it is going to be amazingly entertaining at #SuperBowlLIV, Sylvester Stallone, via Twitter.

The one-minute commercial will focus on Facebook's "Groups" feature.

"Groups" allows users to create communities and interact with others through similar interests.

The ad comes as Facebook is looking to repair its image.

The platform has recently been involved in multiple privacy scandals.

It has also been criticized for not taking down political ads containing fake claims. The issues have led to many calling for the social media giant's power to be broken up
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

