Just How Often Should You Bathe Your Tiny Little Baby?

Newborn babies are both a joy and a sight to behold.

But once they're home, it's up to the parents to set a routine for their day-to-day life.

According to Business Insider, part of that routine for baby includes bathing.

The World Health Organization recommends that parents wait 24 hours to give their baby its first bath.

That's because newborns are born covered in a natural greasy layer called vernix.