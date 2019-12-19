Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Just How Often Should You Bathe Your Tiny Little Baby?

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Just How Often Should You Bathe Your Tiny Little Baby?

Just How Often Should You Bathe Your Tiny Little Baby?

Newborn babies are both a joy and a sight to behold.

But once they're home, it's up to the parents to set a routine for their day-to-day life.

According to Business Insider, part of that routine for baby includes bathing.

The World Health Organization recommends that parents wait 24 hours to give their baby its first bath.

That's because newborns are born covered in a natural greasy layer called vernix.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RunningRedNB

RunningRed NightBringer @chipfoxx Funny how it's "just jokes" when they say it, but they somehow don't join in the laughs when anyone point… https://t.co/c0lUc4tgRh 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.