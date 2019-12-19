Cool Customer: Corpse Found In Freezer With Notarized Letter

Jeanne Souron-Mathers died in November, in Tooele, Utah.

But police were startled to find the body of her husband Paul in a chest freezer at the couple's home.

Police also discovered a notarized letter from Paul stating that his wife was not responsible for his death.

They're investigating the possibility that monthly payments to him the VA and Social Security kept coming in after his death.

CNN reports investigators have filed subpoenas and are still awaiting financial records.

Paul Mathers had been diagnosed with a terminal illness and was last treated at a local Veterans Affairs medical center in 2009.