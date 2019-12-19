Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cool Customer: Corpse Found In Freezer With Notarized Letter

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Cool Customer: Corpse Found In Freezer With Notarized Letter

Cool Customer: Corpse Found In Freezer With Notarized Letter

Jeanne Souron-Mathers died in November, in Tooele, Utah.

But police were startled to find the body of her husband Paul in a chest freezer at the couple's home.

Police also discovered a notarized letter from Paul stating that his wife was not responsible for his death.

They're investigating the possibility that monthly payments to him the VA and Social Security kept coming in after his death.

CNN reports investigators have filed subpoenas and are still awaiting financial records.

Paul Mathers had been diagnosed with a terminal illness and was last treated at a local Veterans Affairs medical center in 2009.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.