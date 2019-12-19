Amish Man Skis Behind Horse Drawn Wagon

Occurred on December 17, 2019 / Ladysmith, Wisconsin, USA Info from Licensor: "We were driving through Ladysmith, Wisconsin when I noticed several horse-drawn-wagons along the backcountry roads.

We slowly passed them and waived as we drove by.

As we approached the third wagon, I noticed something behind it.

When I got closer I saw an Amish person snow-skiing behind the wagon.

They went up and down the side of the road, slaloming the electrical poles.

I slowed down and waited for cars to pass me so I could pass by on the left and decided to shoot a short video while waiting."