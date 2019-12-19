Global  

Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah Weigh In on Trump's Reaction to Impeachment Vote | THR News

Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah Weigh In on Trump's Reaction to Impeachment Vote | THR News

Following the U.S. House of Representatives' vote to impeach President Trump on Wednesday, which saw him formally charged on two articles of impeachment, late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Trevor weighed in on the decision.
