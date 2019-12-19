This Elderly Lady Was Caught On Camera Cutting Down Her Neighbour's Christmas Lights



Tweets about this Jonathan Sedstrem RT @Goodtreesnc1: This just melts our hearts. This elderly lady who lives out with our area was so caught with our appeal last year that… 13 hours ago Goodtrees Neighbourhood Centre This just melts our hearts. This elderly lady who lives out with our area was so caught with our appeal last year… https://t.co/Q5QDVPhaC0 13 hours ago David Moorhouse @nas48_neil @aka_manicmiller @Gavlarr Glad the***is caught I truly can't comprehend how or why anyone could d… https://t.co/EfiqeSwBiL 2 days ago David Moorhouse @nas48_neil @aka_manicmiller @Gavlarr Glad the ( no words can describe ) is caught I truly can't comprehend why or… https://t.co/yhn20DHE1T 2 days ago Alex Mulholland @AUOBALBA I know a few folk inc. bairns caught colds & an elderly lady caught a really nasty chill from the rain, i… https://t.co/M9n8groTOH 4 days ago Lynn Chan I'm glad this ended well and not how it did in SG where an elderly lady lost her hand which was caught in the leash… https://t.co/SxDOYRqZze 1 week ago