'Black Panther' Nation Wakanda Publicly Listed as US Trade Partner.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the fictional nation was added online by mistake.

Wakanda is the home of Marvel superhero Black Panther, who is played by Chadwick Boseman.

In the MCU, it is located in the Eastern part of Africa.

The slip-up was noticed by software engineer Francis Tseng, who provided a picture on Twitter.

Trade details showed that the U.S. and Wakanda exchanged dairy cows and donkeys.

According to a spokesman, the fake country was included during a test by USDA staff.

The Wakanda information should have been removed after testing and has now been taken down, USDA spokesman, via 'The Washington Post'