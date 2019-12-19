'Black Panther' Nation Wakanda Publicly Listed as US Trade Partner
'Black Panther' Nation Wakanda
Publicly Listed as US Trade Partner.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the fictional nation
was added online by mistake.
Wakanda is the home of Marvel superhero Black Panther, who is
played by Chadwick Boseman.
In the MCU, it is located in
the Eastern part of Africa.
The slip-up was noticed by
software engineer Francis Tseng,
who provided a picture on Twitter.
Trade details showed that the
U.S. and Wakanda exchanged
dairy cows and donkeys.
According to a spokesman, the
fake country was included
during a test by USDA staff.
The Wakanda information should have been removed after testing and has now been taken down, USDA spokesman, via 'The Washington Post'