'Black Panther' Nation Wakanda Publicly Listed as US Trade Partner

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:01s
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the fictional nation was added online by mistake.

Wakanda is the home of Marvel superhero Black Panther, who is played by Chadwick Boseman.

In the MCU, it is located in the Eastern part of Africa.

The slip-up was noticed by software engineer Francis Tseng, who provided a picture on Twitter.

Trade details showed that the U.S. and Wakanda exchanged dairy cows and donkeys.

According to a spokesman, the fake country was included during a test by USDA staff.

The Wakanda information should have been removed after testing and has now been taken down, USDA spokesman, via 'The Washington Post'
Tweets about this

Lobster95070488

Lobster RT @TIME: U.S. government lists fictional nation from Marvel movie “Black Panther” as trade partner in bureaucratic mishap https://t.co/wko… 50 seconds ago

knguyen245

Khanh Nguyen U.S. Government Lists Fictional Nation From Marvel Movie 'Black Panther' as Trade Partner in Bureaucratic Mishap https://t.co/WT8IoPmrU0 4 minutes ago

lana_lou

Elena Thompson Wakanda forever? Fictional 'Black Panther' nation removed from USDA's list of free trade partners https://t.co/BG42DlIcjk via @usatoday 6 minutes ago

RevCraigGommer

Craig Gommer U.S. lists fictional ‘Black Panther’ nation Wakanda as a trade partner https://t.co/tmlXaLm2RF 9 minutes ago

SISTRchi

SISTRchi U.S. government accidentally includes fictional ‘Black Panther’ nation Wakanda on list of free trade agreement part… https://t.co/yvo5MLBR0N 13 minutes ago

Berathe

Berath #FBPE RT @Reuters: The fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, from the Black Panther comic and movie series, was removed from an online trade list… 18 minutes ago

mshenefelt

Mark Shenefelt U.S. government accidentally includes fictional ‘Black Panther’ nation Wakanda on list of free trade agreement part… https://t.co/uPoi1dl5ob 19 minutes ago

ReutersIndia

Reuters India WATCH: The fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, from the Black Panther comic and movie series, was removed from an… https://t.co/3Mc8D3VAQz 20 minutes ago

