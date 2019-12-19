Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Boeing's Starliner crew capsule to launch for the first time Friday

Video Credit: WESH - Duration: 02:19s - Published < > Embed
Boeing's Starliner crew capsule to launch for the first time FridayBoeing's Starliner crew capsule to launch for the first time Friday
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jasonspace

Jason.Space RT @CamdenSpaceport: It’s Boeing’s turn to launch a commercial crew capsule test. However, the launch trajectory is northeast so it should… 1 minute ago

CamdenSpaceport

Spaceport Camden It’s Boeing’s turn to launch a commercial crew capsule test. However, the launch trajectory is northeast so it shou… https://t.co/NKy8UnzyXm 31 minutes ago

Connovar

Paul 🔶 Boeing's Starliner crew capsule makes space debut this week https://t.co/4HGWS4VpY3 1 hour ago

tommyisgrig

Tommy RT @WESH: Boeing's Starliner crew capsule to launch for the first time Friday https://t.co/SnjEmz4sOf https://t.co/dCqDzN6F9K 1 hour ago

WESH

WESH 2 News Boeing's Starliner crew capsule to launch for the first time Friday https://t.co/SnjEmz4sOf https://t.co/dCqDzN6F9K 2 hours ago

genejm29

Gene J. Mikulka RT @robperillo: Yes...it IS rocket science! Preparing the crew #Starliner capsule, Apache Helicopter style console & heat shields at the #B… 2 hours ago

wilnernau

Wilner Nau Boeing's Starliner crew capsule makes space debut this week - https://t.co/gs1rMjB718 #GoogleAlerts 3 hours ago

ceceliasmith12

Cecelia Smith Boeing has a major test for its crew capsule tomorrow. If successful, it would move the U.S. closer to being able t… https://t.co/Gv6TZe245W 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.