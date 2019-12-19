Global  

Singer Marc Anthony's 120-Foot Yacht Destroyed By Fire Off Watson Island

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:04s
Singer Marc Anthony's 120-Foot Yacht Destroyed By Fire Off Watson IslandA luxury yacht belonging to Marc Anthony has been destroyed by fire in Miami
Marc Anthony's Yacht Capsizes After Catching Fire

Marc Anthony‘s $7 million yacht capsized after a fire started, and thankfully, everyone is safe....
Also reported by •FOXNews.comBillboard.comWorldNewsSify


Singer Marc Anthony’s Luxury Yacht Engulfed In Flames In Miami Marina

A luxury yacht belonging to singer Marc Anthony has been destroyed by fire in Miami.
Also reported by •FOXNews.comSify



Marc Anthony's Yacht Engulfed In Flames In Miami Marina [Video]Marc Anthony's Yacht Engulfed In Flames In Miami Marina

A luxury yacht belonging to singer Marc Anthony has been destroyed by fire in Miami.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:46

Singer Marc Anthony's Personal Yacht Destroyed By Fire In Miami Marina [Video]Singer Marc Anthony's Personal Yacht Destroyed By Fire In Miami Marina

Singer Marc Anthony's 120-foot yacht caught fire in a Miami marina on Wednesday evening.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34

