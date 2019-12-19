Global  

Starbucks Settles Unfair Labor Practices Probe In NYC

Starbucks Settles Unfair Labor Practices Probe In NYC

Coffee giant Starbucks Corp agreed on Thursday to pay restitution and accept greater oversight to settle a multi-year probe.

The investigation found that it had illegally required New York City employees to find substitutes when they needed to use sick leave.

It requires the Seattle-based chain to pay $176,000 in restitution to employees.

It must also prominently post educational posters about the city’s sick leave law in all city stores.
