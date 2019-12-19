Starbucks Settles Unfair Labor Practices Probe In NYC

Coffee giant Starbucks Corp agreed on Thursday to pay restitution and accept greater oversight to settle a multi-year probe.

The investigation found that it had illegally required New York City employees to find substitutes when they needed to use sick leave.

It requires the Seattle-based chain to pay $176,000 in restitution to employees.

It must also prominently post educational posters about the city’s sick leave law in all city stores.