Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Debuts First Trailer
Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'
Debuts First Trailer.
It is scheduled to reach theaters
next year on July 17.
'Tenet' stars 'BlacKkKlansman' actor
John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.
The film centers on spies who
use time manipulation to
prevent a world war.
Other main details surrounding
'Tenet' and its story remain unknown.
The 11th film from Nolan draws comparisons to his previous flicks, 'Inception' and 'Memento.'.
'Tenet' also stars Kenneth Branaugh
and Elizabeth Debicki.
Michael Caine, who frequently
collaborates with Nolan, also has a role