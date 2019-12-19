Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Debuts First Trailer

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Debuts First Trailer

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Debuts First Trailer

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Debuts First Trailer.

It is scheduled to reach theaters next year on July 17.

'Tenet' stars 'BlacKkKlansman' actor John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.

The film centers on spies who use time manipulation to prevent a world war.

Other main details surrounding 'Tenet' and its story remain unknown.

The 11th film from Nolan draws comparisons to his previous flicks, 'Inception' and 'Memento.'.

'Tenet' also stars Kenneth Branaugh and Elizabeth Debicki.

Michael Caine, who frequently collaborates with Nolan, also has a role
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BaddiezOnline

BaddiezOnline Christopher Nolan's Mysterious "Tenet" Debuts With Epic Trailer https://t.co/KHeav8aJiB https://t.co/ceFYOjRaOp 23 minutes ago

hbritanisky

hUNTER bRITANISKY RT @Variety_Film: Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Debuts First Trailer https://t.co/hEW8ftAKg9 https://t.co/LmNfTRb3v5 46 minutes ago

koulturevibes_

Koulture Vibes Christopher Nolan's Mysterious "Tenet" Debuts With Epic Trailer: The first official trailer for "Tenet" is here.… https://t.co/EXEZDZhiWD 2 hours ago

catire98

Luis Carlos Diaz Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Debuts First Trailer https://t.co/x1UTGkVAZk via @variety 2 hours ago

B15rad

Kelly B. RT @Variety: Christopher Nolan's #Tenet debuts first trailer https://t.co/4ATj6T0dEg 2 hours ago

HMZ29848794

HMZ Christopher Nolan Mystery “Tenet” Finally Debuts With Epic Trailer https://t.co/Z8OhLyp9iG https://t.co/KbkE2XnLQs 3 hours ago

AppMusicGroup

AppMusic Christopher Nolan's Mysterious "Tenet" Debuts With Epic Trailer https://t.co/SeQ0bKxdZE https://t.co/6YwLfOG0mU 3 hours ago

ogobogocom

oGoBoGo First Official Trailer Debuts for Christopher Nolan's Next Movie 'Tenet'. https://t.co/aczV1dD5At 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.