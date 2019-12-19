Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Debuts First Trailer 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:49s - Published Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Debuts First Trailer Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Debuts First Trailer. It is scheduled to reach theaters next year on July 17. 'Tenet' stars 'BlacKkKlansman' actor John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. The film centers on spies who use time manipulation to prevent a world war. Other main details surrounding 'Tenet' and its story remain unknown. The 11th film from Nolan draws comparisons to his previous flicks, 'Inception' and 'Memento.'. 'Tenet' also stars Kenneth Branaugh and Elizabeth Debicki. Michael Caine, who frequently collaborates with Nolan, also has a role 0

