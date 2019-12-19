2019 EndZone Coach of the Year: West Point HC Chris Chambless

Our endzone awards for the 2019 season continues with our coach of the year..

All of our candidates made history this year, but only one lead an accomplishment less than a handful can say they've done our coach of the year for 2019 is west point head coach chris chambless chambless leading west point to it's fourth straight state championship.....a feat only accomplished by programs like bassfield and south panola the green wave defeating undefeated picayune in the 5a title to finish the season 15-1 chambless collecting his sixth state championship as the head of the west