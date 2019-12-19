Storm Clean-up Efforts Underway

48 hours after a deadly tornado ripped through town creek - volunteers are finally able to begin lending a helping hand.

Organizations and community members spent the day cleaning up the damage around county road 265.

That tornado killed kiesha and chase godsey.

Three more people are in critical condition including the godsey's 8 - year-old son.

It's been a community effort to begin this rebuilding process.

Some of those seriously hurt in monday's tornadoes are still being treated for their injuries in birmingham.

Wayne and rhonda lovett live on county road 256 in town creek.

They were critically hurt when the e-f-2 twister hit.

Their son told waay 31 his father is undergoing brain surgery today at the university of alabama in birmingham hospital.

His mother also had significant injuries - including broken bones