Storm Clean-up Efforts Underway

Storm Clean-up Efforts Underway

Storm Clean-up Efforts Underway

Megan Reyna talks with the community members in Town Creek as they spend the day cleaning up the damage around County Rd 265.
Storm Clean-up Efforts Underway

48 hours after a deadly tornado ripped through town creek - volunteers are finally able to begin lending a helping hand.

Organizations and community members spent the day cleaning up the damage around county road 265.

That tornado killed kiesha and chase godsey.

Three more people are in critical condition including the godsey's 8 - year-old son.

It's been a community effort to begin this rebuilding process.

Waay31's megan reyna is live where there's still a lot of work to be done.

Megan?

Some of those seriously hurt in monday's tornadoes are still being treated for their injuries in birmingham.

Wayne and rhonda lovett live on county road 256 in town creek.

They were critically hurt when the e-f-2 twister hit.

Their son told waay 31 his father is undergoing brain surgery today at the university of alabama in birmingham hospital.

His mother also had significant injuries - including broken bones




