Hundreds wait in line for grand opening of Ravens pop-up shop

MINUTE HOLIDAY GIFTS ARE INLUCK... IF YOU FEEL LIKEWAITING.

TODAY WAS THE GRANDOPENING OF THE OFFICIAL RAVENSPOP UP SHOP IN BALTIMORE....THE TURN OUT WAS PRETTYINCREDIBLE.

WMAR 2 NEWS ABBYISAACS IS LIVE OUT THERE INCANTON... ABBY WHAT'S THE LINELOOKING LIKE NOW?AD LIB ABOUT THE LINE PEOPLEWAITING OUT IN THE COLD FOROVER AN HOUR TO GET INSIDE...AND WHEN YOU DO, IT'S A PURPLEWONDERLAND.

FROM HATS TOJERSEYS AND GLASSES... IT'S AONE STOP SHOP BUT YOU HAVE TOACT FAST, SOME STUFF HASALREADY SOLD OUT!

Ticketholder since day oneTHE LINE STARTED AT 5:30 THISMORNING... 12:07:5━ 08:00RO━ i was here this morningand it was way around thecorner so that was a littletoo much PEOPLE WAITING IN THEBLISTERING COLD FOR HOURS..11:44:4━ 47 NANCY over anhour in the cold, but it wasworth it very much so JUST TOGET INSIDE THE OFFICIAL RAVEPOP UP SHOP IN CANTON.11:53:5━ 54 RYAN━ verycrazy, i've never doneanything like this andprobably wont be doing itagain SO WHAT MAKES IT WORTHIT?

11:54:0━ 11 MAR━ justthe atmosphere the new store,and all the energy, so it's alot of fun ON HIS BIRTHDAY..THIS RAVENS FAN BRAVED IT ALLTO WIN BEST DAD OF THE YEAR.11:54:3━ 42 DUDLEY━ i waitedin line for my daughtersChristmas present which icouldn't find anywhere.

Theright size, the right person,the right number THE STORE HASEXCLUSIVE RAVENS MERCHANISE..LIKE THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTERLAMAR JACKSON JERSEY.11:44:5━ 55 NANCY i got mylamar jackson jersey BUT SOMEWEREN'T SO LUCKY.

WITHIN A FEWHOURS, A LOT OF SIZES RAN OUT.11:55:5━ 58 JAN━ oh it'sgone but that's alright....you found other stuff.

Howcould you not?

11:56:1━ 16SARA━ the sizes got me but wefind some other goodies sodidn't leave empty handed THEYALSO HAVE AFC NORTHCHAMPIONSHIP APPAREL, COATS,11:58:4━ 50 MICHAEL stylinand profilin HATS EVENORNAMENTS TO DECK YOUR HALLSPURPLE THIS SEASON.

12:08:1━19 ro━ i'm gonna try and gether as much as they got inthere for my wife so its forher for christmas 12:06:29━33LONDON i want that helmet.

FOREVEN THE LITTLEST OF FANS12:06:0━ 08 DIAMOND she jumpson the couch she screams atthe tv it's crazy 12:05:5━06:00 LONDO━ you love theravens?

Yeah and you loveshooping?

Yeah JUST ANOTHERWAY TO BUILD UP EXCITEMENTOVER THE RAVEN'S RECORDBREAKING SEASON 11:55:0━ 09DUDLE━ it's the best thingi've been able to witness i'vebeen a season ticket holdersince day oneAND AS A SPECIAL TREAT FFANS..

TONIGHT UNTIL 7...RAVENS LEGEND KICKER MATTSTOVER IS HERE FOR A MEET ANDGREET!

THE STORE IS OPEN 9 TO9 EVERY DAY THROUGH NEXTSATURDAY..

EXCEPT ON CHRISTMASDAY.

IT'S LOCATED IN BETWEENPETCO AND SKETCHERS..

OR JUSTFOLLOW THE LONG LINE.

LIVE INCANTON, ABBY ISAACS WMAR 2NEWS.MEANWHILE....A FORMER