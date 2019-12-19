'It made me sad.' Rep. Debbie Dingell responds to Trump's comments about late husband 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:22s - Published 'It made me sad.' Rep. Debbie Dingell responds to Trump's comments about late husband Wednesday evening at a campaign rally in Battle Creek, President Trump took jabs at Rep. Debbie Dingell and her late husband Rep. John Dingell, expressing his displeasure with her vote in favor of his impeachment. 0

