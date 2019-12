Kids in safe haven shelters wish for holidays

HEARINGS WILL BESCHEDULED TO GETPUBLIC INPUT.THIS LETTER FROM AYOUNG BOY TO SANTAIS GRABBING THEATTENTION OFHUNDREDS OFPEOPLE RIGHT NOWON WKBW-DOT-COM...IN THE LETTER...A 7 YEAR OLD BOYFROM TEXAS NAMEDBLAKE IS ASKING FORSANTA TO BRING HIM AQUOTE "VERY, VERY,VERY GOOD DAD"...THE BOY WRITESABOUT HOW HISMOTHER HAD TOLEAVE TO TAKE HERCHILDREN TO A SAFEPLACE AWAY FROM HISFATHER....IN THAT LETTER THEBOY ASKS SANTA IF HEWILL BE COMING THISCHRISTMAS...HERE IN WESTERNNEW YORK THERE AREMANY CHILDRENFINDING THEMSELVESIN SIMILARSITUATIONS...BUT THANKS TO THEGENEROSITY OF THELOCALCOMMUNITY...DOMESTIC VIOLENCEFAMILIES...LIVING ATTHE HAVEN HOUSEWILL HAVE PRESENTSON CHRISTMASMORNING...7 EYEWITNESS NEWSSENIOR REPORTEREILEEN BUCKLEYTELLS US HOWDONATIONS AREPOURING INTO CHILDAND FAMILYSERVICES...OUTSIDE OF CHILDAND FAMILY SERVICESON DELAWAREAVENUE IN BUFFALO -KIP WILLIAMS OFSOUTH BUFFALOSTEPPED OUT OF HISPICK UP TRUCK TOUNLOAD TOYS ANDGIFTS FOR FAMILIESLIVING AT HAVENHOUSE IN BUFFALO....KIP WILLIAMS. "HAVENHOUSE THOSEFAMILIES I FEEL FORAND I WANT THOSEKIDS AND THOSEWOMEN TO KNOWTHAT SOMEBODYREALLY CARES ABOUTTHEM".WILLIAMS STARTED HISOWN PRIVATE CHARITYAND MANY OF HISFRIENDS GIVEDONATED ITEMS FORTHOSE LIVING IN THEDOMESTIC VIOLENCESHELTER...KIP WILLIAMS. "THEY'REGOING THROUGH APRETTY DARK TIME INTHEIR LIVESSOMEBODY NEEDS TOBRING THEM SOMELIGHT THAT'S WHY."ANOTHER ROUND OFITEMS ALSO ARRIVEDFOR HAVEN HOUSE.SHIRLEYWOLLENBERGER OFDEPEW SAYS ANORGANIZATION AT HERCHURCH COLLECTSTOYS ANDCLOTHING....SHIRLEYWOLLENBERGER.

"IT'SHEART BREAKING ITIS."EILEEN BUCKLEY."THESE MANY ITEMSHAVE BEEN DONATEDAND WILL BE SENT TOHAVEN HOUSE INBUFFALO TO HELPDOMESTIC VIOLENCEVICTIMS."CHILD AND FAMILYSERVICES PROVIDESTHE HAVEN HOUSESHELTER AT ANUNDISCLOSEDLOCATION.

IT IS A SAFEHAVEN FOR FAMILIESSUFFERING FROM ANABUSER.LAUREN GORLICK ISCOMMUNITYRELATIONSCOORDINATOR FORHAVEN HOUSE...LAUREN GORLICK.

"NOTONLY ARE THEYCOMING WITH JUSTTHE CLOTHS ON THEIRBACK...BUT THEMOTHER IS COMINGWITHOUT ANYCHRISTMAS GIFTS ORGIFTS FOR THEHOLIDAYS."GORLICK SAYS HAVENHOUSE HAS BEENFILLED TO CAPACITYWITH FAMILIES THELAST COUPLE OFMONTHS ANDUNFORTUNATELYDOMESTIC VIOLENCEHAS BEEN ON THERISE...GORLICK SAYS LIKETHE THE TEXAS BOY -WHOSE MOM WASSEEKING SAFETY --OTHER YOUNGCHILDREN ALSOWORRY ABOUTGETTING GIFTS FROMSANTA...LAUREN GORLICK "I'MFAMILIAR WITH CHILDWHO WAS WORRIEDTHAT SANTA WASN'TGOING TO MAKE IT HEWASN'T KNOW WHEREHAVEN HOUSE WAS TODROP OFF THE GIFTSAND CHRISTMASMORNING ROLLEDAROUND AND SANTACAME."IN BUFFALO, EILEENBUCKLEY, 7 EWN.