Study: Half Of All Americans Will Be Obese By 2030 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:26s - Published A quarter will be severely obese, according to the study. A quarter will be severely obese, according to the study. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ravena RT @CNN: If America does not collectively adopt healthier eating habits, over half of the nation will be obese within 10 years, according t… 3 minutes ago Metis Facility "@CNN If America does not collectively adopt healthier eating habits, over half of the nation will be obese within… https://t.co/q5LNmLCXln 39 minutes ago /sæməʊælfræd/ RT @cnni: If America does not collectively adopt healthier eating habits, over half of the nation will be obese within 10 years, according… 1 hour ago