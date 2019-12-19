Global  

Famed Virginia High School Coach From 'Remember The Titans' Dies At 84

Famed Virginia High School Coach From 'Remember The Titans' Dies At 84

Famed Virginia High School Coach From 'Remember The Titans' Dies At 84

Herman Boone — played by Denzel Washington in the film — coached racially integrated T.C.

Williams to the Virginia high school football championship.
