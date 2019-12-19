Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Uber To Pay $4.4 Million To End Federal Sexual Harassment Probe

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Uber To Pay $4.4 Million To End Federal Sexual Harassment Probe

Uber To Pay $4.4 Million To End Federal Sexual Harassment Probe

Uber has agreed to pay $4.4 million to settle a federal investigation into sexual harassment at the San Francisco-based ride-hailing giant.

Jackie Ward reports.

(12/19/19)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BenefinInfocomm

Benefin Infocomm Benefin Info- Uber likely to sell Uber Eats India to Zomato for $400 million #BENICNEWS Read More:… https://t.co/OudR8Y8292 24 minutes ago

Magazine_Brands

Brands Magazine Pakistan New post (Uber to pay 4.4 million in settlement against federal charges!) has been published on Brands Magazine -… https://t.co/LoZcEqAayW 31 minutes ago

JoshDaCat

Joshua Raoul Whittle RT @jilevin: Uber To Pay $4.4 Million To Employees Who Were Sexually Harassed At Work https://t.co/iOeYh5riqS 46 minutes ago

NohaOmari

Noha Omari RT @ABC: Uber has agreed to pay more than $4 million after it was found to have permitted a culture of sexual harassment and retaliation. h… 51 minutes ago

YLM47838116

YLM RT @verge: Uber will pay $4.4 million to settle a federal probe into sexual harassment and retaliation https://t.co/xxqVY1u8Ro https://t.co… 54 minutes ago

annoficiel

ann RT @FortuneMagazine: Uber to pay $4.4 million to end federal***harassment probe https://t.co/fgCWwoXSyq 55 minutes ago

xorangecar

MXorangina @Pintumali2001 @UBERTRUTH2 @Uber If you are so gifted why you don't make a million dollars and drive your own car? Paxhole 1 hour ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Uber will pay $4.4 million to settle a federal probe into sexual harassment and retaliation https://t.co/sXTVpZV7Dm https://t.co/HOmLPrDxse 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.