One dead after shooting near Russian security services' HQ in Moscow

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
One dead after shooting near Russian security services' HQ in MoscowOne dead after shooting near Russian security services' HQ in Moscow
TombeJustin

Francis Justin Tombe Distressing video: The moment a gunman opened fire outside Russia's intelligence HQ. Read more:… https://t.co/dFYmKQTABd 5 hours ago

globaltotal1

globaltotal One dead after shooting near Russian security services' HQ in Moscow https://t.co/yKlR8rXJ77 6 hours ago

Bongsong2

Richard Taylor RT @SputnikInt: Live Updates: Blast reportedly heard in Central Moscow following shooting near FSB headquarters https://t.co/Mejlo1oPAi 7 hours ago

LehtoLeena

Leena Lehto RT @SkyNews: At least one person has died after a person opened fire near the headquarters of Russia's spy agency https://t.co/14kynsasxc 7 hours ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @RT_com: First moments after #MoscowShooting near FSB HQ that reportedly left 3 dead MORE: https://t.co/fuHrO6XEHI https://t.co/dpx3ThA… 7 hours ago

CBS4Indy

CBS4 Indy A suspect is in custody after a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead last month. https://t.co/bP2urbkn0S 8 hours ago

StarTribune

Star Tribune One dead after shooting and car crash near N. Russell and 16th avenues in Minneapolis, police said. https://t.co/BgquG6ZAto 9 hours ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US One dead after shooting near Russian security services' HQ in Moscow - https://t.co/I2LlkF1l7l 10 hours ago

