Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

VIDEO: Police Therapy Dog Caught Hoarding Donated Christmas Toys

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
VIDEO: Police Therapy Dog Caught Hoarding Donated Christmas Toys

VIDEO: Police Therapy Dog Caught Hoarding Donated Christmas Toys

Franklin police caught one their own stealing on Wednesday.

The department’s therapy dog, Ben Franklin, has been helping himself to donated Christmas toys at the police station.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WSMV

WSMV News4 Nashville VIDEO: Police therapy dog caught stealing toys from donation bin https://t.co/LDW7hOM7GP https://t.co/U9KVHRyyvY 6 minutes ago

Gonzopup0112

Chris RT @SeanOnTV: VIDEO: Police therapy dog caught stealing toys from donation bin https://t.co/hVL0kHXgPd via @azfamily 33 minutes ago

ccantrell00

Chris Cantrell RT @WNEMTV5news: A Massachusetts police department has a thief in its midst. https://t.co/GArXl73f7G 35 minutes ago

KimPowellTV

Kim Powell Ben the Bandit! https://t.co/XhdNyO5XLl 36 minutes ago

SeanOnTV

Sean McLaughlin 3TV/CBS5 VIDEO: Police therapy dog caught stealing toys from donation bin https://t.co/hVL0kHXgPd via @azfamily 42 minutes ago

donnamarymason

Donna Mary Mason RT @fox12oregon: VIDEO: Massachusetts police therapy dog caught stealing toys from donation bin https://t.co/cguVLeyLD6 https://t.co/rVRKE6… 46 minutes ago

WNEMTV5news

WNEM TV5 A Massachusetts police department has a thief in its midst. https://t.co/GArXl73f7G 49 minutes ago

BrittniThomason

Brittni Thomason RT @azfamily: VIDEO: Police therapy dog caught stealing toys from donation bin https://t.co/AGQ73b1BeF https://t.co/WhrvUsVwk0 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.