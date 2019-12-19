Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

‘Survivor: Island Of The Idols’ Addresses Controversy During Finale

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:02s - Published < > Embed
‘Survivor: Island Of The Idols’ Addresses Controversy During Finale

‘Survivor: Island Of The Idols’ Addresses Controversy During Finale

ET Canada is breaking down the three-hour "Survivor: Island Of The Idols" season finale, including interviews with contestants Kellee Kim, Lauren Beck, Noura Salman, and winner Tommy Sheehan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas #Canada: ‘Survivor: Island Of The Idols’ Addresses Controversy During Finale https://t.co/iPNPu3kF96 2 hours ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/FdapmnYJTo (Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday's finale of "Survivor: Island of the I… https://t.co/9hmtat6IKl 20 hours ago

TorontoMelanieJ

better world out there So Jeff had this to say about the Dan incident. Unbelievable. He thinks it ok that Elizabeth went along cuz she did… https://t.co/8W8TadiHtg 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.