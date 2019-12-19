Global  

Top 10 Baby Yoda Moments

Top 10 Baby Yoda Moments

Top 10 Baby Yoda Moments

Everyone loves Baby Yoda!

He's the best thing Disney has created all year.

In the wake of Baby Yoda's huge cultural impact, we are counting down the best Baby Yoda moments from Disney's "The Mandalorian".

What was your favorite Baby Yoda moment so far?

Let us know in the comments!
