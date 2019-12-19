Global  

Nick Cannon Uses Eminem's 'Black Girls Are Bitches' Lyrics For Latest Diss 'Canceled- Invitation'

Eminem's juvenile song "Ole Foolish Pride" has become ammo for Nick Cannon's third — and supposedly final — diss track "Canceled: The Invitation." The Wild 'N Out host dropped the song on Thursday (December 19) and refers to Em as the "KKK of our generation."

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com
Solomon33John

John Richardson ♑ RT @TMZ: Nick Cannon Uses Alleged Eminem Lyrics, 'Black Girls are Dumb,' in New Diss https://t.co/kDmg1Gttl8 21 minutes ago

RebornTheMonstr

BenXT So #NickCannon has now released 3 disses to Eminem. All of them have way more dislikes than likes but on this last… https://t.co/qn3JI2TcW7 37 minutes ago

freestyle512

Froy Gutierrez RT @TMZ: Nick Cannon Uses Alleged Eminem Lyrics, 'Black Girls are Dumb,' in New Diss https://t.co/HHTvpmjSRZ 55 minutes ago

TMZ

TMZ Nick Cannon Uses Alleged Eminem Lyrics, 'Black Girls are Dumb,' in New Diss https://t.co/kDmg1Gttl8 2 hours ago

NewYorkHip_Hop

New York Hip Hop Nick Cannon Uses Eminem's 'Black Girls Are Bitches' Lyrics For Latest Diss 'Canceled: Invitation'… https://t.co/ywBvl2QGZX 2 hours ago

phmcgpe

🇺🇸 PHMC GPE LLC 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 ⚓️ 🇫🇷 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 Nick Cannon Uses Eminem's 'Black Girls Are B*tches' Lyrics For Latest Diss 'Canceled Invitation' -… https://t.co/LYCxdIxaQH 2 hours ago

RacismSpotlight

Racism Spotlight Nick Cannon uses Eminem's racist lyrics against him in third diss track #Topbuzz https://t.co/Xj6IJCaAVd 2 hours ago

MixCartel

MIXCARTEL Nick Cannon Uses Eminem's 'Black Girls Are Bitches' Lyrics For Latest Diss 'Canceled: Invitation' https://t.co/CD0ZOdUBEO 2 hours ago

