Texas Death Linked To Listeria Outbreak In Packaged Hard-Boiled Eggs

Texas Death Linked To Listeria Outbreak In Packaged Hard-Boiled Eggs

Texas Death Linked To Listeria Outbreak In Packaged Hard-Boiled Eggs

A Listeria outbreak that's linked to packaged hard-boiled eggs has led to illnesses in multiple states and at least one death in Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

Katie Johnston reports.
