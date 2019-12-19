Texas Death Linked To Listeria Outbreak In Packaged Hard-Boiled Eggs

A Listeria outbreak that's linked to packaged hard-boiled eggs has led to illnesses in multiple states and at least one death in Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.



