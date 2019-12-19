Star Wars Fans Treated To Pizza From JJ Abrams During Movie Marathon 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:30s - Published Star Wars Fans Treated To Pizza From JJ Abrams During Movie Marathon Fans are watching all nine episodes of the Star Wars saga at the El Capitan in Hollywood. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this ᶜᶜ Rian Johnson criticising JJ Abrams on how the Star Wars fans should be treated https://t.co/1Upe3Usa3D 1 hour ago Stephen @NintenZ George makes the personal decision to sell his franchise because he doesn’t like how he is being treated… https://t.co/0x4urBLGgQ 5 hours ago Cyberpunk Theologian I kinda like how messy and stupid the Star Wars franchise is. The films are fun, but treated like scripture by its… https://t.co/bV56FciLmP 11 hours ago MetalByakko @TheCriticalDri2 @T_Fergeson In a few years the fans will declare those movies non-cannon and enjoy Star Wars again… https://t.co/j0lyvGzQZR 1 day ago Cameron Newton If I were Rian Johnson, I'd just swear off Star Wars forever. The dumbest, most vocal fans treated him like complet… https://t.co/l94Aagez50 1 day ago Max Scruby @PGBP88 @FourEcchiTasty I don't believe that a man that treated the star wars universe and characters (even the new… https://t.co/EExtgsJBTG 1 day ago 🎄 Festive Olimar 🎄 RT @FoxScotYT: -treated fans criticism is insulting. People pointed out bad writing and they were called bots and sexists. (Despite the fac… 1 day ago Fox_ScotYT -treated fans criticism is insulting. People pointed out bad writing and they were called bots and sexists. (Despit… https://t.co/l4QeGx796x 1 day ago