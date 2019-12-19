Global  

Star Wars Fans Treated To Pizza From JJ Abrams During Movie Marathon

Fans are watching all nine episodes of the Star Wars saga at the El Capitan in Hollywood.

DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.
